5 Nostalgic Songs Every Boomer Will Want To Hear At Their 50-Year High School Reunion

Picture yourself as a boomer, one of the many people born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964, at your 50-year high school reunion. As you look around the banquet hall at your former classmates, what tunes do you want to hear over the loudspeakers? The Who's rowdy rocking "My Generation," which evokes the generation gap that sparked the tumultuous, rebellious 1960s, but also summons the perennial excitement and uncertainty of youth? Or perhaps Fleetwood Mac's "Rhiannon," recalling the 1970s pop-occult explosion while evoking enduring romance and mystery?

It's inevitable that a reunion after so many years will prompt thoughts about the passage of the years, but the music of any generation's youth is so much more than a time machine. The memories stirred by these tunes persist, and the emotions they evoke are timeless. When compiling a playlist for our 50-year Boomer High reunion, we sought songs that will stir memories from the '60s, '70s, and '80s, which span the teen years of the boomer generation. For those young adults in the making, it was a formative time when music was never more important, helping people to forge friendships, define identities, or just blow off steam. And yet, while it may seem counterintuitive, such songs that speak most clearly to certain eras can also seem the most present.