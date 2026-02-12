5 David Bowie Songs That Sound Even Cooler Today

Personal "best of" music lists can evolve over time, but there's always been at least one Bowie tune among our favorite songs. That's because Bowie — as one of his most famous songs says — embraced "Changes." Bowie's restless reinvention made his evolution as an artist and icon far more drastic than his contemporaries, particularly in the 1970s. For instance, the Rolling Stones pretty much retained their blues-infused rock sound and debauched bad-boy image throughout the decade. In the same 10-year span, however, Bowie went from the androgynous hard rocker of "The Man Who Sold the World" to the intellectual aesthete of the Berlin trilogy.

Along the way, he was an alien rock star, a soul man, and the mad Thin White Duke. This shape shifting is reflected in Bowie's genre-jumping music. If you don't like Bowie's cabaret-and-folk-inflected singer-songwriter material on "Hunky Dory," then the glam pop "Ziggy"/"Aladdin Sane" era or the funk-soul "Station to Station" mashup might be your cup of tea.

This makes choosing cooler-than-ever Bowie tunes a challenge. For this rundown, we've omitted immediate hits like "Fame" and "Let's Dance," and previously-rediscovered gems like fan favorite "Heroes," which didn't dent the charts when it dropped in 1977, but broke Billboard's Hot Alternative Top Ten in 2026. Instead, here are Bowie gems and deep cuts that have hidden in plain sight. They've always been awesome — has David Bowie ever not been cool? — but seem even fresher today.