We Bet You've Never Heard These Underrated Paul McCartney Songs

Released in 1971, "Ram" was the second album produced by Paul McCartney after the bitter breakup of The Beatles. The album was reviled by critics at the time; Rolling Stone dismissed "Ram" as "incredibly inconsequential" and "monumentally irrelevant." In recent years, however, the critical pendulum has swung in the other direction. Best known for "Too Many People" and "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey," the album is closed out by its most underrated track, "The Back Seat of My Car."

Cinematic in scope, "The Back Seat of My Car" begins with a dream-like feel, sweetened by McCartney's multi-tracked vocal harmonies before building to an orchestral peak as the New York Philharmonic joins in, offering shades of "Penny Lane" alongside vibrant guitar flourishes. Then, at near the two-and-a-half-minute mark, McCartney briefly takes the song into a faster tempo before returning to the original theme and an epic conclusion — which is actually a false ending. But then the guitars return for a brief 1950s-style rock section before fading out.

Interestingly, the song had been kicking around for a while, with McCartney first presenting it as a potential Beatles number during the "Get Back" sessions. "'The Back Seat of My Car' is the ultimate teenage song ... And obviously 'back seat' is snogging, making love," McCartney told Billboard of the song's inspiration.