One-Hit Wonders Who Released A Single Album And Then Vanished

The "one-hit wonder" is a curious phenomenon. Musicians pour all of their soul and skill into their craft and then break through to the public with what's regarded as their masterpiece or maybe just a commercial success. Churning out a single hit or album can produce varying results. Some one-hit wonders made millions off of their singular endeavor, while others returned to obscurity. A subset of the one-hit wonder is the one-album wonder. These acts made a set of songs that resonated with countless fans and maybe generated a hit single or two. But then for myriad reasons, they couldn't follow it up. It's not like they tried and failed — they actually never made another record.

Some one-hit wonders definitely deserved more than their 15 minutes of fame, but their disappearance from the cultural landscape was seemingly their own decision. The public embraced these acts and their music, and then patiently waited, sometimes forever, for these singers, bands, and supergroups to head back into the studio and record another album. That, or fate intervened to prevent them from making more music, or doing anything at all, really; nevertheless, a sophomore album would never arrive. Here are the stories of the acts that released one fantastic, influential, and bestselling album and then didn't make another musical peep.