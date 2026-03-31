'80s Rockers Who Paid The Price When Relationships Consumed Their Careers

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There's nothing like the fallout from a radioactive relationship: The turbulence and tears, the ultimatums and reconciliations, the messy meltdowns and toxic cycles. This can get even more volatile when your life is under a magnifying glass and the distinctions between what's public and private break down. That's why rock stars' love lives, especially when chaotic, are so gripping. When Stevie Nicks sings, "I'll follow you down / 'Til the sound of my voice will haunt you" in "Silver Springs," she's basically hexing Fleetwood Mac bandmate and ex Lindsey Buckingham, adding to the song's power. But as much as emotional turmoil can fuel rock music, it can also swallow up musicians' careers and tarnish legacies.

Chaotic relationships sunk musicians in every era, but among the rock stars that were big in the '80s, you'll find brutal examples. Crumbling marriages left Billy Joel reeling and fighting for his finances and blew up iconic alternative band Sonic Youth. The explosive, violent way Tommy Lee destroyed his relationship damaged the Mötley Crüe drummer's reputation and detracts from his legacy. Of course, Lindsey Buckingham appears on this list, too, as the tensions of working with his ex forced his exit from Fleetwood Mac. In each case, private tsunamis became public and professional disasters. They've capsized musical careers, sunk bands, sullied reputations, and drained bank accounts. In rock 'n' roll, as in civilian life, love can exact a heavy price and give you a bad name. Sometimes, love takes everything.