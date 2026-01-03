Billy Joel Named 59 People In '80s Hit We Didn't Start The Fire — Only 3 Are Still Alive

Almost everyone mentioned in the 1989 Billy Joel No. 1 hit "We Didn't Start the Fire" is dead. The song, a rhyming, sing-songy, rap-like list of major political and cultural figures (and impactful) events of the 20th century, from the late 1940s to the late 1980s, served as a light lesson (or outline) of modern history. It's all about Billy Joel, a Baby Boomer, rattling off the events and people that shaped the personality and worldview of himself and the other members of his generation, particularly those raised in the United States.

An impressive undertaking both in lyrical creation and delivery, Joel name-checks a total of 59 people in "We Didn't Start the Fire." Those include household names from across the fame spectrum, such as Harry Truman, Joe DiMaggio, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Malcolm X, John Glenn, and Princess Grace. Many of those people were already dead by the time Joel wrote and sang about them, and 1989 is so far in the past now that nearly all the living individuals cited have now almost totally disappeared, too. As of January 2026, only three people who warranted a mention in "We Didn't Start the Fire" remain among the living.