5 Moment-Defining Classic Rock Songs Hardly Anyone Talks About Anymore

David Bowie's "Space Oddity" was his breakthrough single in the U.K., finally making him a star after years of toiling in relative obscurity as a budding musician in the late 1960s. At the time, Bowie was a hippie-adjacent folk artist, but the track's themes of space exploration and use of playful instrumentation separated it from his discography to that point.

"Space Oddity" was specially timed for release in July 1969 to coincide with the Apollo 11 moon landing and the explosion of interest in space travel that it prompted among the record-buying public. Leaning on Bowie's natural inclination toward the theatrical, the song tells the tale of Major Tom, an astronaut who finds himself "spinning in a tin can," cut off from humanity. While the song is melancholic and haunting, certain passages, such as the song's famous hand-clap hook, make it a fun and playful listen.

The song features on Bowie's greatest hits collections and still has an audience, but nowadays it is undoubtedly overshadowed by his more iconic later work. The Ziggy Stardust period, for example, is far more recognizable in terms of songs and the imagery Bowie was using, while his famous Berlin Trilogy from the late 1970s is arguably the period that garners the most critical acclaim. Nevertheless, it is worth taking another listen to be transported back to a time when the world was obsessed with the lunar landing.