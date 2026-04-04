Musicians Whose Bank Accounts Exploded After They Ditched Their Bands

Though musicians drive a multi-billion-dollar industry, they get a small fraction of the spoils: about 12% of revenue in 2018, according to Rolling Stone, and trending downward. That slice of the pie gets even smaller when earnings are split up among band members. It's a struggle, which is why, time and again, pop, rock, and hip-hop musicians have left behind groups to find greater success, greener pastures, and bigger piles of gold.

Some, like Iggy Pop, did it the classic way: by moving on from a legendary but fledgling band to a massively successful, decades-long solo career. Paul McCartney mainly filled his pockets with a post-Beatles performing career, giant royalty checks, and a marriage to an heiress. Others continue to rock hard still but branched out to other industries. And then there's Beyoncé, who rose from Destiny's Child's split into an astronomical solo career, ownership of her material, and creative control, as well as other ventures. According to Forbes, she became a billionaire in 2025.

Whether they struck gold after going solo, shrewdly broadened their enterprises, or found other means and revenue streams, these musicians learned that, financially, at least, they were better off on their own.