5 Rock Songs From 1965 That Sound Even Cooler Today
When we think of the pinnacle of cool in the '60s, it's nearly impossible to ignore 1965. The rock 'n' roll hits and hidden tracks alike of '65 were timeless, with arrangements, lyrics, and themes that only further emphasized their quality to future listeners. With new subgenres on the rise and new artists spearheading these advances, the coolest part of that year's music was its innovation. Over the years, these innovations have proved to be worth their salt, as the feelings cultivated in these songs only feel more magical as time further separates them from their creation.
Arguably, though it is a tough choice among many stellar years, 1965 was the decade's best year for music, and its best rock songs were synonymous with vocal confidence, rousing guitars and instrumentals, and lyrics that reflected the shifting identity of the time. In making our choices, we've included rock subgenres, such as blues and folk, along with classic rock. And while chart success is pretty much a given with these exemplary tunes, we've zeroed in on songs we feel capture that undeniable spirit of the mid-1960s rock scene, and which hold up even better today thanks to their fresh and inventive qualities. From the Beatles to Otis Redding, these are our coolest rock songs from that most exciting of years for '60s rock music, 1965.
Positively 4th Street — Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan fans know that 1965 was the year he "went electric." With the release of his classic album "Highway 61 Revisited," as well as non-album singles, Dylan's sound in '65 shaped what the next few years of rock and pop music alike would become. Truly, you could choose any song from the nearly perfect album, but one track that's aged magnificently, both as a rock song and a pop hit, is the single "Positively 4th Street." This song captures Dylan's essential '65 energy; his groundbreaking arrangements, unique lyrics, and effortless charm all combined to define what mid-'60s cool could be.
A tale of pure vitriol to one who wronged him and still acts friendly, "Positively 4th Street" lets out some anger over a pretty chord progression of guitars and organ notes. Filled with funny and creative lines like, "I wish that for just one time / You could stand inside my shoes / You'd know what a drag it is / To see you," which are further emphasized by Dylan's nasal cadence, this track is an enamoring listen that's easy to sing along to, and its catchy electric sounds are even brighter and cooler today.
My Generation — The Who
As far as debut albums go, it's hard to top The Who's "My Generation," which was an early influence on styles that would dominate later years, such as punk and heavy metal. The trademark song from the record is the title track, which was one of the standout hits of '65 and one of the band's most successful singles ever, at least in the U.K., where it peaked at No. 2 (it shamefully only reached No. 74 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, a year later).
The upbeat, call-and-response vocal structure of "My Generation" captures the mid-'60s swagger, paired with a constant groove and rough, gritty guitars. It's an anthem of rebelliousness and change, both major themes of '65, while its summery and anthemic sound is indicative of the youthful hope that spread through much of the music industry during that iconic year. "My Generation" balances these themes of positivity with the raw, unkempt energy that meets hope in reality. It's a perfect marker of the year and what it meant, and the ahead-of-its-time sound lets it remain an enjoyable rock song to this day.
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction — The Rolling Stones
Spending four weeks at No. 1 in 1965, the Rolling Stones had a surefire hit with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." The infinitely catchy song contains earworms from start to finish, with its chorus and refrain being among the easiest listens in rock history. Consequently, we think "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" was the epitome of what makes any song cool, let alone one from 1965: an undeniable air of confidence, a rock and pop mixture that creates an anthem for all kinds of listeners, and vocals that elevate the song to the next level.
Originally conceived in the middle of the night at a Florida motel by Keith Richards and penned by Mick Jagger soon after, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" is among the best rock hits of the '60s, and its classic mono recording captures both the grit and the spirit of '65. Its influence on popular music continues to be observable today, and its casual but confident swagger made it a no-brainer to be included on this list. It's hard to get cooler than this sharp, powerful song.
I've Been Loving You Too Long — Otis Redding
The mostly slow blues-rock song "I've Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now)" by the legendary Otis Redding, who tragically died at only 26, has become even more stylistically impressive as the years passed, like most recordings from the artist. The song is a pleading anthem that showcases Redding's incredible vocals, backed by swinging horns and guitars. His voice's effortless emotion captures an epic, larger-than-life feeling, as he sings heartfelt lines: "I love you, I love you, I love you with all my heart / And I can't stop now / Please, please, please don't make me stop now."
The song found success upon its release in 1965, spending 11 weeks on the charts and peaking at No. 21, but like much of Redding's music, it has lived on and has since accumulated over 100 million streams on Spotify. The light arrangement of the track and the space it leaves for Redding's vocals feels incredibly live and ahead of its time, as the song slowly builds into a grandiose conclusion. It doesn't get cooler than this titan of soul, blues, and rock, and this Otis Redding song (despite the prevalent themes of heartbreak) leaves us better than when we found it.
Ticket To Ride — The Beatles
The Beatles scored a number of hits in 1965, spending 12 weeks combined atop the charts across five different tracks, including "Yesterday" and "I Feel Fine," but as far as we're concerned, the song that's aged the best is "Ticket To Ride." Appearing on its 1965 album "Help!," this song took a more rock 'n' roll approach than many other Beatles hits of the time, which were softer and more poppy.
Its swinging, soft-rock rhythm backed by harmonious vocals is mesmerizing, especially in its simple, repetitive chorus (repeating "She's got a ticket to ride"). The bright, twangy guitars further capture the upbeat spirit of 1965, and the lax love-adjacent song is perfect for a laid-back summer or spring day, when nothing matters but fun. The Beatles' sound in the mid to late '60s was undoubtedly cool, but "Ticket To Ride" propelled them on their trajectory to becoming timeless rock 'n' roll legends.