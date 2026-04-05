5 Rock Songs From 1965 That Sound Even Cooler Today

When we think of the pinnacle of cool in the '60s, it's nearly impossible to ignore 1965. The rock 'n' roll hits and hidden tracks alike of '65 were timeless, with arrangements, lyrics, and themes that only further emphasized their quality to future listeners. With new subgenres on the rise and new artists spearheading these advances, the coolest part of that year's music was its innovation. Over the years, these innovations have proved to be worth their salt, as the feelings cultivated in these songs only feel more magical as time further separates them from their creation.

Arguably, though it is a tough choice among many stellar years, 1965 was the decade's best year for music, and its best rock songs were synonymous with vocal confidence, rousing guitars and instrumentals, and lyrics that reflected the shifting identity of the time. In making our choices, we've included rock subgenres, such as blues and folk, along with classic rock. And while chart success is pretty much a given with these exemplary tunes, we've zeroed in on songs we feel capture that undeniable spirit of the mid-1960s rock scene, and which hold up even better today thanks to their fresh and inventive qualities. From the Beatles to Otis Redding, these are our coolest rock songs from that most exciting of years for '60s rock music, 1965.