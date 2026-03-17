5 No. 1 Songs From 1965 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Year For Music

1965 could not seem to miss, or even take just a week off. There's what feels like a million acts we remember as having some of their best work released in '65, and though this artistic moment was felt across all levels and all genres, what's arguably most impressive is the undeniable quality found at the top: No. 1 hits. Pop music of all varieties enjoyed impressive success, namely British artists, who boomed in popularity following the success of the Beatles — who, of course, also found their way at No. 1 for 12 weeks of 1965.

Among the year's No. 1-charting artists were the Rolling Stones, the Temptations, Sonny & Cher, and the Beach Boys. And though there were 26 different singles that spent time at No. 1, and most were quality, in this list we'll look at just five of the best. Whether it was rock 'n' roll, folk songs, soul, or general pop music, these top hits of 1965 make a clear point that this year was among the best years of music for a long while, and, likely, the best year of music in the '60s.