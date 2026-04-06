Musicians Who Scored Grammys After Their Bands Kicked Them Out

Bands and beefs go hand in hand, all the way back to The Beatles' breakup and the group's shockingly short seven-year run. Making music requires a drive and vision that can get tangled in ego, success (or the lack thereof), label demands, ego, financial stressors, health problems, substance issues, and more ego. Sometimes, band members get the boot. And sometimes, those booted members win Grammys.

Band members can get kicked out for lots of reasons, just as subsequent careers can follow lots of different trajectories. OG "Yes" singer Jon Anderson got kicked out in 2008 — almost 40 years after the band's 1969 debut — after being sick for four years and has gone on to do his small-scale music thing. Eric Clapton left Cream after only two years (1966 to 1968) because of interpersonal and label-related conflicts, then went on to forge an immensely successful solo career comprising 17 Grammy wins out of 37 nominations. But he was never fired. Morrissey did well after The Smiths' ridiculous infighting broke them up, but he never won a Grammy.

That being said, a handful of artists who got fired not only achieved success afterward but sometimes equaled or surpassed the success of their original groups, Grammys included. Funny enough, they all got fired for reasons related to drugs and alcohol (and yes, sometimes ego). This includes Dave Mustaine, Lemmy Kilmister, Scott Weiland, and the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne.