5 No. 1 Hits That Prove 1977 Was The Decade's Best Year For Love Songs

With dance music on the cusp of becoming mainstream, the precursor of smooth '80s sounds beginning to take shape, soul and R&B classics being released, and rock 'n' roll enjoying some of its catchiest hits, there's no doubt love was in the air in 1977. There was a noticeable shift in the charts, with excellent love songs consistently spending time at the top spot. Love songs may come in many shapes and sizes, but the songs of this year that put rose-tinted glasses on the masses had an undeniable magic to them.

The likes of Stevie Wonder, Debby Boone, and more took their takes on love all the way to the top of the charts, and we'll be unpacking the quality of these hits in this list. An essential part of what made these love songs special, and likely representative of the decade's best year for such tracks, was the variety in which they detailed love: sometimes straightforward and classically romantic, sometimes yearning and complicated, and sometimes even more abstract. Together, these tracks all deserved to hit that coveted No. 1 spot, and we bet you'll agree that '77 had the hottest hand of the decade when it came to love songs.