'70s Songs For When You Wish You Could Turn Back Time To High School
The '70s have been immortalized in media thanks to their memorable fashion, sprawling counterculture, and, most of all, classic music. But what was it like to grow up during this memorable time? Some may have lived it, and some may dream back fondly to a time they never had. For either audience, music may just be the perfect portal back into the high school experience of the youth of this decade.
These are songs from the '70s that made a memorable impression on listeners of the time, and have enough longevity to bring even those who didn't live through the times back to them. Some were spun on end by high schoolers, some have been enshrined in high school culture since, and some capture the essential feelings swirling through the classic American air. Some tracks were featured in hit movies while some were anthems you couldn't walk down the street without hearing.
We'll hear from The Boss, a legend of soul, an iconic American songwriter, and more. It simply doesn't get more '70s high school than this, so take a trip down memory lane in whichever way you prefer: whether that's skipping class, getting into trouble, or dancing at prom.
Marvin Gaye — Let's Get It On
This classic (and, yes, at times overplayed and over-joked) love song was among the staple loving tracks of the era, and it may just take you right back to a first love, a first kiss, a first dance at homecoming. Its signature brass and warm vocals are nearly synonymous with any kind of date-themed event, as Marvin Gaye croons gently but strongly over its grooves.
The R&B and soul legend dropped the album "Let's Get It On" and its titular track in 1973, and with it helped lead a renaissance of soul in the '70s. Its funky guitar riffs and eccentric rhythm are led by its signature vocals, in which Gaye sings, "If the spirit moves you / Let me groove you good/ Let your love come down / Oh, get it on, come on, baby." His pure vocal talent is on full display here, and this classic tune is prone to replay over and over again upon re-listen.
Paul Simon — Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard
A bright and light folky tune, "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard" is among Paul Simon's best. Whether it's the soft vocals, the upbeat strumming, or the trademark whistling, it sonically transports any listener into this undeniable feeling of childhood. Despite the lyrics hinting at something "against the law" going on, the song is undeniably feel-good and almost cutesy. This is likely an intentional choice, as the narrator's youth shines whatever happenings in an intriguing and wondrous light.
Released in 1972 as the second single on Simon's self-titled album, this was his first solo project since 1965, and his first album since the breakup of the acclaimed duo, Simon and Garfunkel, in 1970. "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard" is an infectious tune, even without a repeated chorus, as it tells a story of trouble and family. Its ambiguity allows a number of interpretations, and so any '70s high school troublemakers may find familiarity with the sound of insubordination.
Alice Cooper — School's Out
This list wouldn't be complete without this appropriate anthem, sung by rock and roll legend Alice Cooper on his 1972 album of the same name. It triumphantly boasts in its chorus, "School's out for summer / School's out forever / School's been blown to pieces." Its gritty guitars and noisy vocals capture the defiant and unruly energy kids of the day were embodying, and Cooper's simple but effective storytelling puts any listener right there in those locker-lined halls as the final bell rings.
The track is also featured in a classic scene from 1993's "Dazed and Confused," set on the last day of a high school in 1976, from filmmaker Richard Linklater. Students throw paper in the air and dramatically traipse down the halls and out of the building, all while "School's Out" blares. This scene and film have helped immortalize '70s high school culture, playing up the classic rebellion and distaste popularized in similar teen-angled songs.
Bruce Springsteen — Born to Run
The Boss' defining hit of the '70s, which he hated at first, was released in 1975 on an album of the same name. It captures the spirit of youth and high school specifically with its full-steam, sprinting mantra. For high schoolers everywhere, "Born to Run" was a call to chase a dream, to break free, and to live: "Oh, baby this town rips the bones from your back / It's a death trap, it's a suicide rap / We gotta get out while we're young / 'Cause tramps like us, baby we were born to run."
It's about as recognizable a rock song from the '70s as you can find, and for good reason. Springsteen rocks hard over the track's five minutes, mixing in saxophones and pretty keys with the rock and roll core. The sound is simultaneously thoughtful and rapid, making "Born to Run" a constant burst of hopeful energy that can be imagined playing through the speakers all across the field of a high school graduation.
The epic tune ends hopefully, and though the narrator, and the listeners of the time, were still running, they were running toward something: "Someday girl, I don't know when / We're gonna get to that place / Where we really want to go, and we'll walk in the sun /But 'til then, tramps like us / Baby, we were born to run."