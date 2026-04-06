5 Rock Songs Written For Superhero Movies That Soared Up The Charts

Nothing helps build up the epic vibe of a superhero film quite like a tailor-made rock song for its soundtrack — and interestingly, quite a few of those heroic headbangers found mainstream commercial success (read: soared all the way to the top spot on music ranking charts) beyond their movie tie-in status.

In putting together — or should we say, "assembling" — this list, we looked at songs that were completed by rock musicians specifically for superhero movies and released at around the same time as their tie-in films. We did not include superhero movie songs that were already part of an earlier album by the artists (meaning songs that were selected for inclusion in superhero movie soundtracks, but not original creations for them). We also used Billboard's music charts as our main success metric; to qualify for inclusion on this list, a song must have reached #1 on at least one Billboard chart.

Lastly, while there are numerous examples of superhero movie songs that fit all of these categories, we limited our selection to just rock songs (which is why you won't find Seal's ballad "Kiss From a Rose" for 1995's "Batman Forever" or Post Malone and Swae Lee's soulful contribution to the 2018 "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" soundtrack, "Sunflower," on this list). Without further ado, it's time to throw up your best devil's horns (or webshooting fingers?) as you strum your air guitar to these larger-than-life hits.