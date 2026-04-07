Musicians Who Tanked Their Careers With One Regrettable Flop Song

For many big-name bands and musicians, there was one magical track that turned everything around — a song that caught hold of the cultural zeitgeist, filling stadiums with adoring fans and causing albums to practically fly off the shelves. Yet, there's a dark side to all that. If the right song played at the right moment can make a musician's fortune, then it stands that the wrong one released at the wrong time can cause a precipitous downfall. For some unlucky artists, all it took was one flop song to utterly tank their careers.

Of course, the definition of "tanked" is nebulous. It can apply to definitively career-ending situations, such as a brand breaking up or a solo artist ignominiously fading away. Yet, it can also refer to major career speedbumps that tarnished a longstanding reputation or at least meant someone had to put in serious work to get back on top. Consider that pretty much everyone knows who Madonna is, but few people fondly recall her attempted rapping or awkward social commentary in "American Life."

While we're at it, a flop song can be a financial disaster, but we think it's fair to deem creative duds flops, too. So, even if Billy Squier's rather infamous "Rock Me Tonite" was the lead single on a platinum album, it also marked a creative low point and a major downturn in his career. At that moment, he joined the ranks of musicians who lost almost everything with one flop song.