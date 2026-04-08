Rock Bands Who Lost Their Bassists To Mega-Successful Artists

In terms of recognition, rock bassists get the short end of the stick. It isn't Bill Wyman that comes to mind first when you think of The Rolling Stones. Even Paul McCartney — the world's richest bassist — was crestfallen when that assignment fell to him in the early Beatles days. "It's usually the fat guy who stands at the back," he told The Guardian. "So I was a bit unhappy when I got that job." Yet musicians know that bass players are load-bearing band members, and their lines are bridges between melodies, harmonies, and rhythms. And since guitars are far more popular and celebrated, there never seem to be enough bassists. Want to join a band? Learn the bass: The work will find you.

Given this short supply and distinct need, it's little wonder that time and again, smaller acts have lost their bass players to mega-successful bands or artists. In music as in any other business, bigger fish feed more mouths, and even rhythm musicians need to eat. In some cases, behemoth bands poached bassists from truly fledgling acts — who here has heard of Flotsam and Jetsam? In others, bassists left groups that stood on their own legs, like Argent and Suicidal Tendencies, to team up with bona fide rock icons. Whether these bassists bet on themselves or were pilfered by the promise of steady work and massive audiences, each band's loss became the rock world's gain.