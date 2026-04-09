5 Moment-Defining Classic Rock Albums Hardly Anyone Talks About Anymore

We can all think back to a song that defines a particular moment in time or in our lives, personally. Perhaps these songs are massive hits that left a permanent mark on the zeitgeist, or maybe they made a subtler mark and don't really get talked about anymore. Same goes for albums across any decade, include classic rock and its golden era (1964 to 1982), a time littered with moment-defining works that reflect a societal phase, specific historical event, or artistic period.

Over time, there are lots of reasons why a certain album might fall out of public view. Maybe an album held some kind of relevance on release that it doesn't hold now. Maybe it gets overshadowed in conversation by more well-known, accessible, less ambiguous works, like Joni Mitchell's jazzy, 1976 "Hejira" swallowed up by 1969's folksy "Clouds" or 1971's "Blue." Other albums never reached the limelight but are lauded amongst other musicians (The Cure's Robert Smith, in the following case) for their verve and impact. Such was 1978's "Chairs Missing" by Wire, a truly ahead-of-its-time work that fused the most cutting-edge sounds of its day, particularly post punk and new wave, into something that still sounds fresh today.

Besides these two examples, we've got a protest song from Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young that most people know for its later version, not its original record. We've also got a weird, satirical concept album from The Who and an even weirder prog-defining album from The Mothers of Invention.