The 5 Best Slow Songs For Boomers To Dance To At Their Children's Weddings
The parent dance at a wedding reception is more than just a DJ gimmick. It's also a rite of passage, a final moment for moms and dads to remind their grown-up little ones how special they are and always will be. Choosing the right song for the moment means thumbing through decades of music to find the perfect piece to capture the significance of the occasion. For boomers with kids heading to the altar, there's a wealth of music made by artists of their generation that captures the heart and soul of such a special experience.
Our picks for the best songs for a boomer's wedding dance with their newly-married children include a poignant collection of happy-sad tunes that deftly summarize the parent-child bond. No high-energy '80s wedding songs that make boomers nostalgic will do; we say these songs should be poetic and moving pieces that lend a grace note to the occasion. Whether it's a philosophical shuffle like "Teach Your Children" by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young or a reflective ballad about the passing of time like "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac, these five touching tunes put a tidy bow on the coming-of-age spirit a parent-child dance holds. They're also sure to stir up a little extra emotion at the reception.
Child of Mine — Carole King
If you're a boomer parent preparing for the pending nuptials of your young adult, see how far into this tearjerker of an ode to the magic of watching children become full-fledged humans. It's a sweet yet sober ballad filled with joyous and heart-wrenching details about singer-songwriter Carole King's own parenting experiences. The song speaks directly from parent to child, expressing gratitude for the new dimensions they've added to their parents' lives. You may not find a sweeter or more honest expression of joy and pride to play during a first dance with your newly-married kid.
King and her then-husband Gerry Goffin wrote this slow-dance lullaby as part of her 1970 debut album, "Writer," kicking off her solo career with an affecting tribute to parenthood. "You don't need direction / You know which way to go / And I don't want to hold you back / I just want to watch you grow," King sings, summing up the pivotal moment when children become brides and grooms before turning into wives and husbands. When the final line plays "I'm so glad you are a child of mine," the singer says what Moms and Dads may not be able to put into words at such an emotional moment.
In My Life — The Beatles
The bittersweet sentiment of this timeless gem is a perfect farewell letter for a child starting a new life and leaving the former life behind. The idea that no matter where a parent has gone or who else may have entered their lives, a child is always their north star? If that doesn't speak to the overwhelming emotion of a boomer sending their kids into the world of matrimony, what does?
Even if John Lennon and Paul McCartney intended it more as a romantic ballad, it can just as easily serve as a love letter to the unshakable parental bond. The final lines are especially poignant for the big moment: "Though I know I'll never lose affection / For people and things that went before / I know I'll often stop and think about them / In my life, I love you more." Hearts will swell and tears will well as this one streams through the sound system.
Landslide — Fleetwood Mac
Any wedding where a boomer parent watches their child embark on a whole new journey is bound to bring up the subject of aging. "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac is an ideal choice for a contemplative, heartbreaking tune on the subject for parents sharing a wedding dance with their newly married children. It's a tender way to let the (relative) youngsters know they've been the center of your life, but now it's time to let them go, and one day, they'll do the same for their own children. The future is a mystery, unfolding whether or not you want it to. All you can do is roll with the changes.
Rock 'n' roll role model Stevie Nicks originally wrote this classic in her pre-Fleetwood Mac days, reflecting on the life path she'd chosen and wondering if she could make it work. All these years later, it's taken the tone of a rumination on how quickly the years pass. A lyric like "Time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I'm getting older too" is sure to be a Kleenex moment for the whole room. And the song can be seen as a message from child to parent as much as from child to parent, summarizing that melancholy philosophical element that weddings tend to inspire.
Three Times a Lady — The Commodores
A dance between a boomer father (or mother) and daughter is a perfect opportunity to let Lionel Richie and crew explain how special their connection is. The lyrics may have been intended as a romantic gesture, but when you read them again, you see how they might also reflect a parent appreciating how their little girl has grown into an admirable young woman, ready to take on new challenges.
Richie shows restraint as he sings some of the most meaningful lyrics of his songwriting career: "Thanks for the times that you've given me / The memories are all in my mind / And now that we've come to the end of our rainbow / There's something I must say out loud." He practically narrates a parent's thoughts, set to an aching melody that matches the emotion in the lyrics note for note. If you find it difficult to muster the right words to express just how much your little girl means to you on such a momentous occasion, the Commodores have you covered.
It's a heartwarming farewell and a moving tribute between parent and child as both step into this new phase of their lives. With its slow-rolling 3/4 time signature, it's also a sneaky modern-pop waltz, which lets boomer parents show off their classic ballroom moves to impress their child.
Teach Your Children - Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young
The charming folk-pop classic "Teach Your Children" is perfect for letting boomers tell their kids they've done their very best to set them up for a happy and fulfilling future. The chorus sums it up: "Feed them on your dreams / The one they pick's the one you'll know by / Don't you ever ask them why / If they told you, you would cry / So just look at them and sigh / And know they love you."Could there be a more fitting sentiment to encapsulate the hopes and dreams boomer parents have for their children on the cusp of a whole new existence? Not likely.
But it's not a sad affair, this tune. The bouncy shuffle of the rhythm section helps temper the heavy emotion in the lyrics to lighten the moment. You may cry, but you'll be smiling and be-bopping as the tears flow. Having the DJ drop the needle on this mid-tempo invites all parents to join in on the dance, shifting away from the specific mother-son and father-daughter numbers. It also lets the crowd know their turn to hit the floor is coming right up.
This song feels like a musical heirloom, something boomer parents can pass down to their children. And those children just might keep the ball rolling when it comes time to send their own children off into the life-altering adventure of marriage.