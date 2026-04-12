The 5 Best Slow Songs For Boomers To Dance To At Their Children's Weddings

The parent dance at a wedding reception is more than just a DJ gimmick. It's also a rite of passage, a final moment for moms and dads to remind their grown-up little ones how special they are and always will be. Choosing the right song for the moment means thumbing through decades of music to find the perfect piece to capture the significance of the occasion. For boomers with kids heading to the altar, there's a wealth of music made by artists of their generation that captures the heart and soul of such a special experience.

Our picks for the best songs for a boomer's wedding dance with their newly-married children include a poignant collection of happy-sad tunes that deftly summarize the parent-child bond. No high-energy '80s wedding songs that make boomers nostalgic will do; we say these songs should be poetic and moving pieces that lend a grace note to the occasion. Whether it's a philosophical shuffle like "Teach Your Children" by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young or a reflective ballad about the passing of time like "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac, these five touching tunes put a tidy bow on the coming-of-age spirit a parent-child dance holds. They're also sure to stir up a little extra emotion at the reception.