'80s Wedding Songs That Will Stir Up Nostalgia In Every Late Boomer

In some ways, weddings are all about nostalgia. Okay, the people actually getting married may be young and at least attempting to get in on the latest trends, but these events are also typically family affairs with multiple generations getting together to celebrate the new couple. Today, that likely means a late boomer — or two, or more — is involved, and they are well-situated to have a nostalgic take on their own youth in the 1980s. Besides having a bit of a "Sunrise, Sunset" moment while watching the next generation enter into a new phase of life, boomers may also find their nostalgia instinct triggered when gazing around at the fashion and décor. Indeed, some '80s fashions, like big, puffed-sleeve dresses and downright monumental cakes, are making something of a comeback in the wedding world (though few seem bold enough to don a very '80s tulle-and-lace-bedecked headpiece).

But, if we're talking serious nostalgia, nothing hits you in the bygone youth quite like a good song. Combine that with wedding memories, and you have a powerful brew in the form of '80s wedding tunes. Some of the best that blasted out over the reception dance floor back in the day still have power now — it's not for nothing that these songs are still classics of wedding receptions in the 21st century. And for late boomers who really came of age in this decade, hearing them now is sure to be a real blast from the past.