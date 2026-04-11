5 Flop Songs From The '90s That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

Few albums from the 1990s have become as meme-famous as cult band Neutral Milk Hotel's 1998 masterpiece "In the Aeroplane Over the Sea." The sophomore record built on the success of the band's 1996 debut "On Avery Island," but despite increased critical interest, it remained little known among everyday record buyers for years. However, it became a cult favorite thanks in part to the legend built around frontman Jeff Mangum, who retreated from the music industry shortly after the release of "Aeroplane."

The album's title track now commands the greatest number of listens on streaming services, but it was the uptempo "Holland, 1945" — which is also now hugely popular, with tens of millions of streams — that Neutral Milk Hotel chose to release as a single back in the 1990s. The track is notable for Mangum's rapid-fire delivery and its blaring horns that evoke the World War II themes that permeate the album. "Holland, 1945" is also the song that most explicitly refers to Anne Frank, the Jewish teenage diarist murdered by the Nazis, in the place and year mentioned in the title.

In an interview with Pitchfork given before the album's release, Mangum claimed that he was compelled by the question of whether, if he was more familiar with the history of the world, he would find it more fathomable or more incomprehensible. "The next day I went into a bookstore and walked to the wall in the back, and there was 'The Diary of Anne Frank.' I'd never given it any thought in my entire life. I spent two days reading it and then completely flipped out." Mangum's searing, manic empathy rings through "Holland, 1945," and the once-overlooked song remains the emotional core of "In the Aeroplane Over the Sea."