Classic Rock Songs We'd Trade The World To Hear Again For The First Time

There are certain songs that command such a wow factor and that are so impactful that we can remember where we were when we first heard them. So wouldn't it be magical to be able to hear the greatest rock songs over again, as though it were the first time? With that appealing fantasy in mind, we've selected five songs from the best in the business that we are certain any classic rock fan worth their salt would want to hear for the first time all over again.

These tracks are notable for infectious riffs that urge you to hit the repeat button or lead guitar work that has you air-guitaring around the room. In other cases, they are recordings that saw the acts in question push the boundaries of rock music and astonished listeners on first release. Or they're simply iconic songs with incredible melodies that helped make rock the biggest popular genre in the world during the second half of the 20th century. Enjoy.