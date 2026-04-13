The songs from 1967 that define rock history best are the ones that reflect the era that spawned them and also shaped the music we hear now. The year's biggest breakthroughs and freshest sounds still resonate and influence artists today. Psychedelic music broke big with full-blown albums by major artists like The Beatles and can be heard in modern artists like Gorillaz and Kula Shaker. Progressive rock also became a musical force in 1967, and the genre keeps innovating with recent releases from groups like Motorpsycho and rock veteran Peter Gabriel. Soul and R&B became socially conscious, and that tradition endures in the work of socially conscious rappers like Chris Patrick and neo-soul artists like Erykah Badu. Rock's avant-garde emerged that year, spearheaded by The Velvet Underground. Outsider music still exerts its influence on today's zeitgeist with artists like Kami Kehoe.

Music from the tumultuous year of 1967 still feels vital because it forged today. These nearly 60-year-old rock songs draw on issues, ideas, and dreams that are still current. And like the journey described in Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit," the music draws us through a looking glass that connects now with then.