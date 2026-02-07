'60s Rock Songs That Are Overrated

Please, withdraw your torches and pitchforks and hear us out. We all know that the 1960s — especially the late '60s — produced superb music from the likes of legendary bands like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Doors, etc. It also paved the way for the '70s classic rock heyday and songs that we'll be blasting on repeat 'til the end of time. But was all '60s rock fantastic, even if it came from legendary bands? It'd be dishonest to say "yes," because no one can bat a thousand song after song, album after album. Along with its magnificent masterworks, the '60s also produced some painfully overrated songs.

Firstly, we know it's hard to divorce sentiment for the past from more objective evaluations of musical quality. But the latter is our goal here. We don't want to assault sacred cows for no reason, but learn how to listen better. Most highly rated '60s rock songs have rightfully stood the test of time. We're not going to go after a track like the Beatles' "Come Together," no matter how fashionable a choice, nor an oddball, novelty song like "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" simply because it's an easy target. But in order for a song to be "overrated," it's got to be generally well-regarded. On that note, we don't consider our picks to be bad songs, just considered better than they are. On a whole, they generally have some inherently underdeveloped or irritating quality, compositionally, lyrically, or production-wise.

On that note, we're choosing one of the Velvet Underground's most listened-to songs, "Sunday Morning," "Sweet Thing" from Van Morrison's 1968 sophomore album, and yes, selections from the Doors, the Beatles, and the Moody Blues.