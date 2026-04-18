5 Classic Rock Songs That Take Boomers Back To Their First Kiss

Compiling a list of five classic rock songs that take boomers back to their first kiss raises interesting points about music and memory. Simply put, music is a powerful time machine that transports us back to our youth, when we experience transformative moments like our first kiss.

There's science behind all of this. Music triggers parts of the brain connected with emotion and memory, and we can all do mental time travel, which drops us back into scenes from our lives. Scenes from people's teens and 20s are remembered better than later events; it's what psychologists call "the reminiscence bump." Finally, first kiss memories are adjacent to, if not overlapping, first love memories. Those memories are persistent because they trigger intense feelings.

Classic rock songs were the soundtracks to boomers' first kisses, and they can take people back to a time when all seemed possible and the excitement and uncertainty of adulthood lay ahead, if only for a few minutes. These songs, which include the straight-ahead reportage of the Crystals' "Then He Kissed Me," the uncomplicated celebration of Wings' "Silly Love Songs," and the painterly impressionism of Fleetwood Mac's "Sentimental Lady," remind us all — not just boomers — of music's life-altering power.