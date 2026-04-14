5 Rock Songs From 1961 That Sound Even Cooler Today

As anyone who has read the YouTube comments under various oldies will know, those who came of age in the early 1960s are typically convinced they witnessed the best music ever created, and they may have a point, especially when it comes to rock music. So, let's focus on a single year: 1961. Though the charts that year were dominated by tracks performed in other musical styles of the era, such as doo-wop and R&B, there were also many rock 'n' roll tracks that have not only retained their edge, but have possibly seen their appeal grow over time.

In some cases, this is thanks to the primitive recording techniques of the time giving the songs an especially raw edge to modern ears; in others, it is because in looking back, these tracks seem way ahead of their time in terms of pure rock energy. Each is worth at least a spin, and we're sure that in most cases you'll find yourself returning to these tracks again and again, whether you remember them from the first time around or not.