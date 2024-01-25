A Look At Elvis Presley's Wild Relationship History

In 1956, future author and editor Judy Spreckels sat down in the lobby of the Las Vegas hotel where she was living to write a letter. Newly minted 21-year-old rock n' roll star Elvis Presley checked into that same hotel, and he approached the 23-year-old Spreckels. "He just came up to me and started talking. How could you not know who he was even then?" Spreckels recalled to the Los Angeles Times in 2002. "I was friendly and told him I loved his record, 'Heartbreak Hotel.'"

Presley quickly welcomed Spreckels into his small band of trusted associates, the Memphis Mafia. Contrary to the buddies and relatives in the group, Spreckels acted as something between a friend and a lover to Presley, a companion with whom he had an emotionally intimate relationship. "He told me secrets that I never told and will never tell," Spreckels said. "Anything he told me was not going to go to any publication."

Spreckels visited Graceland, Presley's Memphis home, shortly after he bought it. "We stayed up all night listening to Elvis singing and playing the piano," Spreckels recalled. At one point in their years-long relationship, Spreckels drew Presley's portrait, but he's the one who wrote the inscription: "To Judy Spreckels, I love you, baby. Elvis Presley." "We loved each other, as it says on my picture," Spreckels said." But it was just a really terrific friendship."