5 No. 1 Songs From 1995 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Year For Music

As far as decades go, the 1990s certainly represented a landmark time for music — and 1995, in particular, was a standout year. Smack dab in the middle of the decade, it saw some of the freshest entries in various musical genres within those 10 years. Proof of this is how well those songs resonated with audiences, which was evident on the Billboard charts: Not only was this the first year any song debuted at the top spot on Billboard's rankings, but until 2020, it held the record of having the most No. 1 Billboard debuts in a single year.

That's not to say that the rest of the 1990s was a lackluster time for the music industry. You could choose any year between 1990 and 1999, and there's bound to be no shortage of iconic bangers. 1991 had Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Green Day's "Basket Case" came out in 1994, and 1999 had (the now meme-worthy) "All Star" by Smash Mouth. Still, one can argue that, as a whole, 1995 really defined the '90s music scene for music lovers — from the opening of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum to the debut of musical acts like the Black Eyed Peas and NSYNC.

With that said, here's our list of 1995's definitive hits. We based our selection on Billboard's weekly list of Hot 100 songs from 1995, and strived to achieve a balance between chart success, musical diversity, and cultural significance in choosing which entries to include.