5 No. 1 Hits That Prove 1977 Was The Decade's Best Year For Soft Rock

1977 was a banner year for the soft rock genre, with gentle hits rolling out all through the period. Choosing five tunes that represent how incredible easy listening music was that year gave us a chance to revisit some timeless works that don't always get the attention they deserve this far down the line. But there was no shortage of artists giving soft rock fans plenty of chill vibes to spend their money on, which made narrowing the list a tricky affair.

We aimed for tracks that exemplify all aspects of the soft rock formula: easy-going arrangements, gently rocking beats, and smooth vocals that glide into your ears like warm honey. We also opted for songs that were successful on the charts, since this is naturally a keen indicator of a tune's best-of status. And we tried to find a variety of artists that admirably represent the soft rock tradition — not a difficult task when legends like Fleetwood Mac and Rod Stewart were on the scene. Add in a few forgotten pleasures from some of the genre's best-known acts, and our selections crown 1977 as the decade's soft rock champion, bar none.