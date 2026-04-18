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For many acts that have gone on to rock stardom, a debut album is akin to a musical mission statement — a demonstration of talent that sets the tone for what's to come. These can sometimes be massively successful; artists ranging from Led Zeppelin to Hootie and the Blowfish have skyrocketed to success based on that first LP. On the other end of the spectrum are artists who became big despite releasing debuts that utterly tanked and are now considered quirky oddities in the otherwise stellar careers of the stars who released them.

Coming back from a terrible first album is no mean feat. For those artist who struck out after that first crucial time at bat and receive a rare second chance, it requires steely determination and an uncompromising vision to right what went wrong the first time around.

Those who've found redemption after disappointing debuts include some of the music industry's most popular artists. Read on for a rundown of music icons whose debut album flopped hard.