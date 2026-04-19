Rock Bands That Booted Their Managers Once They Became Mega-Successful

If it takes chemistry for a rock band to work — the kind that builds between musicians or develops with audiences — then the band manager is the catalyst. Though not part of the chemical reaction, so to speak, they're the critical ingredient that makes everything bubble over. It was Brian Epstein, for example, who plucked four talented lads from small clubs in Liverpool and helped foment Beatlemania and pack Shea Stadium. The Beatles "had what I thought was a sort of presence and ... star-quality," he reflected in a 1964 radio interview (via BBC). "Whatever that is, they had it, or I sensed that they had it." Managers are often the first to see it and believe in it, but unfortunately, sometimes they get cut loose — even after helping bands rise to stardom.

The business end of rock 'n' roll can be cutthroat, getting especially dirty when a band breaks big. Things change when massive sums of money are involved, when record and publishing deals are at stake, and of course, as band members grow and evolve. That's why, time and again, band managers have been canned once their musical acts climbed the summit. Promised more money and success by competitors — and feeling he couldn't handle the pressure — Black Sabbath sent Jim Simpson packing. For The Beach Boys, splitting with Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson's father and band manager meant becoming free of abuse and exploitation. The road a band takes to become successful is often paved with greed, bitter feelings, and broken relationships. Whether the reasons were personal or financial, these rock bands cut their managers loose just as their careers hit the stratosphere.