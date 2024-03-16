Controversial Moments Axl Rose Will Never Live Down

On June 2, 1991, Axl Rose, the lead singer for Guns N' Roses, angry that someone was taking pictures of the concert that night at the Riverport Arena, jumped off the stage and began pummeling the man. Afterward, Rose, angry at the security guards, decided to end the show in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri. "Thanks to the lame-ass security, I'm going home!," he shouted before storming off stage (via Rolling Stone). The rest of the band followed him and a full-scale riot by fans ensued, along with criminal charges for Rose.

At the time, Guns N' Roses had reached international stardom with hits like "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Welcome to the Jungle" but with the global success came the lead singer's escalating erratic behavior. While the riot was one of the biggest moments Rose will never live down, there are many more, from feuds with fellow rockers like Vince Neil to a fistfight with David Bowie. All this bad behavior meant Axl Rose had been arrested a lot, as in the double digits. But beyond this, there were other ignominious moments for Rose, from his defense of racist song lyrics to a bizarre music video involving a dolphin.