5 Rock Songs From 1960 That Sound Even Cooler Today

Those who think that the only cool things to exist come from last Tuesday: It's time to check yourself. Everything comes from something, especially rock that built on uptempo blues, country, gospel, jazz, and more. Such "jump blues," as it was once called, culminated in figures we still recognize today: Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Chubby Checker, and more, whose music in 1960 still sounds cooler than anything nowadays.

In general, music from 1960 sounds fresh if only because it's so far removed from modern-day musical tropes and overly slick production. We really want our choices to stand out from their peers, though, especially because lots of OG rock built on stock 12-bar blues progressions like that of 1954's "Shake, Rattle and Roll." This means we've got to settle on songs that are less conventional for the time, but still retain the spirit of 1960. This also means being a bit flexible with our definition of "rock," which in 1960 was still vastly removed from classic rock's heyday, e.g., the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, etc. In general, we're going to focus on core songwriting, unique elements, and some hard-to-define, case-by-case, cool sauce.

In the end, we've uncovered some truly stand-out, even straight-up comical, songs that legitimately sound cool to modern ears. Our choices include tracks from names we already mentioned — Chubby Checker, Fats Domino, and Chuck Berry — plus left-of-field outings from Elvis Presley and Bo Diddley.