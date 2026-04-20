5 Rock Songs From 1963 That Sound Even Cooler Today

For those who were there at the time, the sound of rock in 1963 is especially easy to evoke. Before the dawn of Beatlemania but after the lull in rock music that occurred at the very start of the decade, 1963 saw an explosion in surf rock outfits, with the Beach Boys coming to the fore, as well as the continued influence of R&B on many of the biggest rock tracks of the day.

Much of the music created that year was fun, exciting, and focused on having a good time. And thankfully for both those reaching back for the sake of nostalgia as well as those exploring the music of 1963 for the first time, much of what was recorded that year still has the power to enthrall more than six decades after it was first put on wax. Here are five great tracks that give an insight into the rock landscape of 1963 and offer the kind of performances that can still make casual listeners stop and take notice.