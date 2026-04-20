5 Classic Rock Songs Every Divorced Boomer's Playlist Needs

There's no getting around the fact that grief is a huge piece of the divorce process. Even if separation is ultimately for the best, there's still the painful and indeterminately long period between the initial breakup and "ultimately." Fortunately for anyone stuck in the swamp of sadness, the entire area has been thoroughly mapped out by one of its great explorers, Morrissey. The master of mope is known for his many melancholy ballads, but few are purer expressions of post-breakup sorrow than "I Know It's Over," off The Smiths' 1986 masterpiece, "The Queen Is Dead."

The song begins with Morrissey crooning, "Oh, Mother, I can feel / The soil falling over my head / And as I climb into an empty bed / Oh well, enough said," and immediately, the vibe is clear. Moz is out to capture that empty hopelessness that comes to the newly divorced in waves. From there, every line becomes its own microcosm of grief.

The choruses begin as straightforwardly as it gets with "And I know it's over, still I cling / I don't know where else I can go," but veer into Morrissey's trademark insightfulness with "I know it's over, and it never really began / But in my heart, it was so real." The third verse, despite being the most muted, is the song's emotional highpoint. After racking his brain for the reason for his loneliness, Moz finally settles on relatable self-pity: "Why do you sleep alone tonight? / I know, 'cause tonight is just like any other night" — a self-defeating thought any divorcee can relate to.