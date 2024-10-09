How Joan Jett And The Blackhearts Started Their Band

"Joan Jett is looking for three good men," read the advertisement in the back of a Los Angeles newspaper. It was 1979, and the singer-songwriter was still reeling from the break-up of her groundbreaking all-female band the Runaways due to creative differences and infighting. Jett wanted to continue playing rock 'n' roll. And with the help of her new producer and manager, Kenny Laguna, she had begun to slowly claw her way back into the music scene after seemingly every record company in the country had slammed door after door in her face.

Advertisement

The industry gatekeepers may not have believed in Jett, but based on the response to her ad, her fellow musicians felt very differently. Nearly 150 people showed up for the audition. Not long after this, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were born. Although there have been roster changes over the years, Jett and her band continue to make music more than 40 years later, including their latest, the 2023 EP "Mindsets."