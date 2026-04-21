5 Friendships In Rock 'N' Roll History That Stood The Test Of Time

The friendship between John Lennon and Paul McCartney began when they were teenagers and lasted until the former's tragic murder outside his New York City apartment at the age of 40 on December 8, 1980. During that quarter of a century, the two formed the most celebrated songwriting partnership of all time, propelling The Beatles to the status of the biggest band in the world. But by the end of the 1960s, the relationship was falling apart, with tensions throughout the members causing the band to officially break up in 1970.

Lennon and McCartney's camaraderie was plain to see throughout their time in The Beatles, and they later discussed the closeness between them in the early years of their songwriting partnership. But by the time the band split, relations between the pair had hit their nadir. The two sparred both in the press and on record, with McCartney's "Too Many People" and Lennon's "How Do You Sleep?" full of barbs meant for each other.

However, the two did patch things up in the years before Lennon's death. One famous anecdote goes that Lennon and McCartney were watching "Saturday Night Live" when creator Lorne Michaels offered money for the two to reunite live on air, and they did for a moment consider making the journey to the studio. According to Forbes, Lennon's final words to McCartney were reportedly "Think about me every now and then, old friend," and he described his former partner as his brother in one of his final interviews. For his part, McCartney now includes a virtual duet of "I've Got A Feeling" with Lennon as part of his live shows, with his rendition during his 2022 Glastonbury especially moving.