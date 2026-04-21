This 1976 Song By Bob Dylan Is His Most Personal By Far

Bob Dylan, in his personal life and in interviews alike, has often kept his distance from his lyrics. In fact, in most kept records, he made a point of it. However, on rare occasions, he opened up, notably on personal songs like "Sara," which he wrote for his wife. Dylan's songwriting process is one of supposed divine lightning strikes and capturing magic on the page, imposing abstract and ambiguous turns of phrase, and avoiding explaining meaning at any cost. This style took him far, especially in the 1960s, where he headlined the new zeitgeist of folk and rock 'n' roll alike.

His career took a bit of a downturn in the early '70s, but returned in full force in '75 and '76, which featured the albums "Blood On The Tracks" and "Desire," as well as the classic Rolling Thunder Revue tour. Songs on both of these albums were dramatized stories and epics, and though imbued with real emotion, they told tales of narrators that were not, in reality, Dylan himself.

However, on the closing track of "Desire," the album that featured the hit "Hurricane," was "Sara," a song overtly about his wife and his marriage unlike nearly any other Dylan had recorded, though his complicated love life was an often observable theme in his music. It's a straightforward, personal plea with a dramatic tale behind it, which climaxed in a surprise in-studio performance to his wife herself among a crowd of awestruck bystanders.