5 Rock Musicians Who Tried '70s Disco — With Mixed Results

Disco is polarizing. Some people recognize it for the beautiful, life-affirming genre it is; others, uncreative types to whom life has been unkind, incorrectly think of it as an irritating, inauthentic press-on nail of an art form. What both sides agree on is that for a few intense years, it was not only dominant, but a cash cow, attracting even artists from outside the genre — especially, but by no means exclusively — rock performers, to see if they could pop out a disco track and get a slice of that dance club publicity.

Some of these crossover projects were startling: "The Ethel Merman Disco Album" is so bizarre as to be almost hypnotic. Some of the results were excellent, getting rockers onto the dance floor and offering disco lovers fresh energy. And, most fun to talk about, some of these disco field trips were so bad they'll peel paint from the walls. Below, we've curated five examples of rockers going disco that capture extremes of quality.