We Bet You've Never Heard These Underrated Blondie Songs

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Blondie generated so many hits across so many subgenres of rock and pop that a great number of its songs couldn't help but get overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise lost in the shuffle. Blondie — which refers to the name of the entire rock band, not just yellow-tressed lead singer Debbie Harry, as was commonly believed at the time — was refreshingly and audaciously adept at many kinds of music, and the public responded well to its shifts and experiments. These include the hit "One Way or Another," which reflected the punk origins of Blondie and was inspired by a stalker, while "Dreaming" was a definitive new wave track and a rock song from 1979 that sounds even cooler today.

In its initial, golden era, Blondie recorded six albums between 1976 and 1982, and they're loaded with gems that didn't get as much exposure as they deserved on the radio or MTV. From a rejected Bond movie theme song to a melancholy ballad about a factory worker, here are five terrific Blondie tunes you might never have heard, but should.