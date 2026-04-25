1977 Changed Rock Forever — Elvis's Death Was Only One Part

By 1977, David Bowie wasn't the only major rocker who was beginning to grapple with the effects of substance use. Iggy Pop was also beginning to face the realities of addiction, and, much like Bowie, he was realizing that he needed to make some major changes. The two were pretty intertwined at this point, as Pop's original band, The Stooges, had broken up in 1973 and Bowie took Pop on tour with him to promote the latter's "Station to Station." They also recorded their own albums in a highly collaborative environment, as Pop also retreated to Berlin to escape addiction and transcend his old artistic boundaries.

One of the results of the David Bowie-Iggy Pop sojourn in Berlin was Pop's first solo album, "The Idiot," released in 1977. His second, "Lust for Life," came out later that same year, having been written, recorded, and released at the blistering speed of only one month. The combined forces of these two albums, with their intensively crafted songs that pushed past the increasingly cliched sounds of punk, served to make a new Iggy Pop.

But the resulting resurrected career wasn't going to see Pop dressing up like Mr. Rogers and handing out teddy bears or anything. He was still very much a punk rocker in behavior that year and beyond. Even decades later and much healthier by comparison, Pop was still notorious for live performances that hinged on raw, chaotic energy — even if he tempered that with a love for the History Channel and C-SPAN, as he told Rolling Stone in 2003.