The Story Behind Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Album Is Pretty Wild

The 1970s is littered with artists we completely forgot about, but it also saw some incredible albums from the likes of Joni Mitchell, David Bowie, the Ramones, and Pink Floyd. Among the assortment of '70s riches is Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours," a record infamous for the pressure-cooker conditions under which it was created. But the cracks in the band's foundation were present long before its band members stepped into Sausalito's Record Plant to start work on "Rumours" in February 1976.

Created in 1967, Fleetwood Mac's original line-up comprised guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer, along with the only two constants of Fleetwood Mac, bassist John McVie and drummer Mick Fleetwood. They scored a hit a year later with "Albatross," but were dealt a blow by Green's decision to quit in 1970, followed by a revolving door of members coming and going. In 1974, Fleetwood asked self-taught guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham to join the band, and his partner, singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks, as long as Christine McVie agreed to the latter.

She did, and the combination of McVie, her husband John, Fleetwood, Buckingham, and Nicks went on to make the 1975 album "Fleetwood Mac" (dubbed "The White Album" by fans). It took its time but eventually became a resounding (and much-needed) hit, while Nicks' single "Dreams" topped the Billboard Hot 100. All they needed to do now was repeat the feat. However, before a note was played, fundamental problems were beginning to surface that would turn the recording of "Rumours" into the stuff of legend.