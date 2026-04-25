5 Rock Songs From The '50s That Were Ahead Of Their Time

Often, rock 'n' roll is considered a daring genre that produces genuinely groundbreaking work. But when rock was really getting its start back in the 1950s, who were the true innovators? When we say that a song is ahead of its time, it must contain something that people hadn't quite seen before. It may be a guitar riff that had other musicians wishing they'd thought of it first, or a lyrical twist or artistic focus that made a performer stand out like none before. Take Little Richard; while he got plenty of inspiration and mentorship from established performers like Sister Rosetta Tharpe, that arresting onomatopoeia at the beginning of "Tutti Frutti" was all his own. And don't make the mistake of thinking that Ozzy Osbourne somehow invented shock rock in the '70s, as Screamin' Jay Hawkins would have something to say — or is that scream? — about basically doing just that two decades earlier.

It's worth noting that quite a few of the truly groundbreaking artists from the 1950s were often sidelined in favor of big-name acts like Elvis. While we intend no disrespect to the King, who could certainly shock more conservative folks with his hip-wiggling dances back in the day, he wasn't strictly on the rock 'n' roll edge. That frontier is perhaps more fully embodied by artists from oftentimes marginalized groups, including women and musicians of color. Often, it's them we have to thank for rock songs that were truly ahead of their time.