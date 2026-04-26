5 Times Rock Songs Made Movie Scenes Drop-Dead Electrifying

Cinema is not just a visual medium. Some of its most powerful moments come through the strategic use of music, and rather than an original score, directors often reach toward rock classics to set the perfect tone during pivotal scenes. And just as we've come to associate certain songs with special moments in our own lives, many timeless rock tracks have come to forever be associated with famous scenes in classic movies.

When thoughtfully chosen, rock tracks can have an electrifying effect on a movie. There are countless examples throughout the history of cinema, and chances are you have your own favorite movie scenes that you associate particularly with the music used in them. But let us jog your memory. Here are five times that rock tracks made movie scenes truly iconic. In each instance, the director in question has made an inspired selection, to the point where it is now impossible to imagine the scene in question with any other soundtrack in mind.