5 Flop Songs From The '70s That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

If you mine music from the '70s, you'll excavate countless pop and rock gems: Shiny songs that became immediate hits, defined legacies, and were showered with critical acclaim and commercial success. That decade also produced plenty of coal: Flop songs that didn't catch on with fans, flagged on the charts, and hit a low note with critics at the time. But if you examine these closely, you'll find tracks that were dismissed in their time, only to be rediscovered years later by new generations of ears. With enough time and pressure underground, a lump of coal can turn into a diamond.

Many songs that fizzled in the '70s found new life decades later. Some, like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "American Girl" and Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," wavered at first but became forever attached to their superstars. Others, like Sparks' "This Town Ain't Big Enough for the Both of Us," were cult favorites that have crossed over to new generations of fans and musicians thanks to streaming, soundtracks, sampling, and social media virality.

For a list like this, it's important to clarify the terms. Here, we define a "flop" as a song that either floundered in terms of sales or was savaged by critics upon release. When considering the impact on younger generations, we looked at chart status, Spotify streaming statistics, and TikTok numbers, as well as whether the track was sampled or used in more contemporary media. After years in the dark — and with new ears and new enthusiasm — these '70s songs ditched the "flop" label and became gems.