5 Rock Songs That Took These Movie Trailers To A Whole New Level

With every new iteration of Batman to hit the big screen, it becomes harder and harder to set the new version apart from its many predecessors. For anyone 34 or older, for example, Robert Pattinson is the sixth different actor in their lifetime to play a live-action Batman, and that isn't even counting television versions. One of the ways Pattinson's Batman — or more accurately, writer-director Matt Reeves' Batman — distinguishes itself from the pack is its grave, brooding atmosphere, and it lends this feature to its trailer via Nirvana's "Something in the Way."

"Something in the Way" was always one of Nirvana's darkest and most sullen tracks, and unlike the group's big, bombastic singles, it remains consistently subdued throughout. A faster, more aggressive track would seem to fit an action franchise like Batman, but Reeves decided to use something more muted. The song suits his decidedly more tragic Batman, and it was also a core decision he made early on in order to set the tone of the trailer and the movie itself.

As Reeves told Esquire: "Early on, when I was writing, I started listening to Nirvana, and there was something about 'Something in the Way,' which is in the first trailer, which is part of the voice of that character. ... He's like a Batman Kurt Cobain." The song provided both a uniquely dour color to the "Batman" trailer and helped create the same in the movie itself.