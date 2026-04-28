The 5 Most Underrated Soft Rock Songs Of The '70s

"Blood on the Tracks" brought Bob Dylan back to widespread critical acclaim in the mid '70s and is now recognized as one of his very best albums. There's really not a miss on it, but this deep track captures some of the very best of the LP's spirit. "If You See Her, Say Hello" was originally released as the B-side for single "Tangled Up in Blue" in 1975, and it features a relaxed, rolling guitar groove over five thoughtful verses.

The song tells the story of coping with a lost lover, detailing the end of the relationship. It also expresses the hopes of the narrator, which are not to specifically win her back but just to see her again — or know that she's all right. The pace of the story is excellent and heartfelt, and it should be considered among some of Dylan's best writing. "If You See Her, Say Hello" finds a hopeful melancholy in both its sound and its lyrics — "If you see her, say hello, she might be in Tangier ... She might think that I've forgotten her, don't tell her it isn't so" — that is infinitely relistenable and moving from start to finish. In terms of wistful soft rock, it's hard to find an equal to this stunning track.