The 5 Most Underrated Soft Rock Songs Of The '70s
Soft rock is arguably the most treasured subgenre of '70s classic rock. But with the volume of new artists and songs it spawned, there were bound to be some tracks that never received the recognition they deserved. There's a lot to love in '70s music, and though some of these tracks found reasonable success, even becoming staples in these popular artists' discographies, they all deserve just a bit more.
In this list, we tackle mostly sentimental tracks, of one mode or another, as their often longing or heartfelt message ages fruitfully with time. When looking back, these underrated songs are clearly masterpieces that wield beautiful vocals, poetic lyrics, and a clear emotional throughline that brings out the very best of '70s soft rock. The likes of Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, and more are masters of this type of songwriting, and the compositions to follow are among their best work that deserve the resulting acclaim. Though there are plenty to pick from, these five soft rock songs are worth discovering for the first time, giving another chance, or fully appreciating after a lifetime of listening.
Bob Dylan — If You See Her, Say Hello
"Blood on the Tracks" brought Bob Dylan back to widespread critical acclaim in the mid '70s and is now recognized as one of his very best albums. There's really not a miss on it, but this deep track captures some of the very best of the LP's spirit. "If You See Her, Say Hello" was originally released as the B-side for single "Tangled Up in Blue" in 1975, and it features a relaxed, rolling guitar groove over five thoughtful verses.
The song tells the story of coping with a lost lover, detailing the end of the relationship. It also expresses the hopes of the narrator, which are not to specifically win her back but just to see her again — or know that she's all right. The pace of the story is excellent and heartfelt, and it should be considered among some of Dylan's best writing. "If You See Her, Say Hello" finds a hopeful melancholy in both its sound and its lyrics — "If you see her, say hello, she might be in Tangier ... She might think that I've forgotten her, don't tell her it isn't so" — that is infinitely relistenable and moving from start to finish. In terms of wistful soft rock, it's hard to find an equal to this stunning track.
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — Our House
Though it may now be the most-remembered hit of the supergroup of David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young, "Our House" is a definitive '70s soft rock classic and likely even deserves the lauded status of a standard. Nash wrote the song about a regular day with his partner, singer Joni Mitchell, in 1969 California. Its cheery pianos and soft vocals describe a simple, ordinary story: "Our house is a very, very, very fine house / With two cats in the yard / Life used to be so hard / Now everything is easy cause of you." The rich detail in the lyrics is matched by an endearingly sentimental sound that is endlessly memorable.
There is an enchanting charm in this sweet, simple song that feels undoubtedly timeless. "Our House" could've been written a hundred years ago, or it could've been a classic folk tune passed down through generations — it feels like it was always out there. It's a surprise that it took until the late '60s to be penned. Though the tune is mostly known by rock fans, it's worth appreciating as a classic of early '70s soft rock and one of the definitive songs of its style.
Joan Baez — Jesse
Joan Baez's 1975 was perhaps most known for her hit "Diamonds and Rust" from her eponymous album that year or her time on the road with the "Rolling Thunder Revue" tour. But there's also an excellent, moving song lying hidden on her '75 LP. "Jesse," covered by Baez on this album, is a song originally written by Janis Ian in her youth. Its arpeggiating progression, paired with its wistful vocals, makes the track nearly haunting in its longing for a lost loved one.
With Baez's trademark sharp, pretty voice, the scenes set by the lyrics feel vivid and rich with detail: "Jesse, come home / There's a hole in the bed / Where we slept / Now it's growing cold ... And I'm leaving the light on the stairs / No, I'm not scared — I wait for you." It's a real challenge not to feel the track's ample emotions while listening, as "Jesse" has that essential tender sound that only feels more pronounced as time passes. It's among Baez's best performances and an essential, underrated soft rock song worth checking out.
Joni Mitchell — Help Me
Joni Mitchell, who was the inspiration for an earlier song on this list, was at her soft rock best on "Help Me," the second track on her 1974 album "Court and Spark." She dabbled in all manner of genres across her career, with roots in folk, rock, and blues, and "Help Me" finds a perfect mix of each. Fans of the time agreed, as it was her most successful single and the only one to crack the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100, but it still deserves more acclaim. Combining jazzy chords and guitars over her trademark uniquely-rhythmed vocals, the song is grand and sunny.
"Help Me" tells a lovestruck story that clashes with reality: "Help me, I think I'm falling in love again / When I get that crazy feeling, I know I'm in trouble again / I'm in trouble 'cause you're a rambler and a gambler / And a sweet-talking ladies' man." It's charming, funny, an incredibly easy listen, and without a doubt one of the top tracks in Mitchell's quality discography. The song is the pinnacle of what mid-'70s soft rock could be, a magical fusion of genres and styles that ride on the unique flair and talent of the artist. And "Help Me," clearly, is one of this style's best examples.
Paul Simon — Still Crazy After All These Years
Paul Simon's peaks were perhaps just before his 1975 album, "Still Crazy After All These Years," until his '86 comeback. With that said, this LP still contains both hits and quality tracks, though most notable is its wistful, soft title track. Starting off as a laid-back piano ballad, Simon sings of reconnecting with a lost lover on the street: "She seemed so glad to see me, I just smiled / And we talked about some old times / And we drank ourselves some beers / Still crazy after all these years / Oh, still crazy after all these years."
The track builds as it goes on, picking up more jazzy chords and backing instruments before climaxing with both Simon's sprawling vocals in the bridge and an excellent saxophone solo. There's a perfect balance of sadness and nostalgia, and the track lands at a hopeful melancholy. "Still Crazy After All These Years" is, in total, a nearly perfect soft rock ballad, featuring some of the best vocals and background composition from the music legend — and it's only gotten better with time.