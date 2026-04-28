5 Flop Musicians From The '70s That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

The popular music landscape of the '70s, where artists like Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder, and more rose to ridiculous fame, didn't mean success for all artists and all kinds of music. With that said, younger generations have uncovered some undoubtedly talented singers and songwriters that are reaching new successes in the 2020s. In this list, we'll look back at some talented musicians who worked in an industry that didn't seem to align with their artistic vision — luck may have just not been on their side.

The following artists, despite the quality of their music that would later — and sometimes even at the time of their releases — be acknowledged, weren't able to find any notable commercial success. These commercial struggles led many of these artists to stop making music altogether before their works would reemerge much later. Now, some of their songs have blown up on social media by Gen Z fans, and some rose to stardom in other countries that the artist had no ties to. Regardless, all have turned a mostly, if not wholly, flop career into a memorable one. These are four flop artists from the height of the '70s music and styles who have turned it around thanks to the digging of younger fans.