Classic Rock Musicians Who Only Became Famous Decades After Their Deaths

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The music industry has always been a breeding ground for incredible talent, turning ordinary men and women into icons of their age. Although some artists have been severely mistreated by their record labels, support from legions of fans has ensured their success, oftentimes even after the musicians' death. Rock lovers mourned the loss of veteran giants, such as Meat Loaf, David Johansen, and Ozzy Osbourne, but their back catalogs mean we can all remember them in the best way: through their music.

Unfortunately, the list of those who died at a much younger age is longer than anyone would like, and counts greats like troubled Doors frontman Jim Morrison, as well as Janis Joplin, Chris Cornell, and Kurt Cobain among its numbers. While this galaxy of music stars died after they became famous, there are also several who were largely unknown or on the brink of making it big when tragedy struck. Mental health issues, heavy drug use, and even a tragic accident are among the reasons why these talented stars are no longer with us, but they still managed to find fame in the years after their deaths.