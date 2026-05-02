The Beatles Achieved This Unbelievable Milestone In 1964 At The Height Of Their Fame
The mid-1960s popularity of the Beatles, aka Beatlemania, reached such a high level that in April 1964, the Fab Four notched a rare and remarkable feat on the American pop chart: their songs occupied the entire Top 5. Beatles songs scaled the U.S. charts in early 1964, and after 73 million people watched the group perform its enchanting pop-rock on "The Ed Sullivan Show," in February, 1964, the band's massiveness solidified.
The Beatles dominated that year, taking a record six singles to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. The week of April 4, chart-topper No. 4 of 1964 arrived when "Can't Buy Me Love" reached No. 1. Not only did two of the Beatles' previous No. 1 singles remain in the Top 5, but other hot Beatles singles rested there too, giving the band the first five spots on the Hot 100. Such an achievement was never previously accomplished.
The Beatles managed the feat thanks to record companies
On April 4, 1964, the five biggest hits in the U.S. were Beatles songs: "Can't Buy Me Love" at No. 1, "Twist and Shout" at No. 2, "She Loves You" at No. 3, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" at No. 4, and "Please Please Me" at No. 5. Being a Beatles fan in the 1960s meant having lots of options, because the group landed seven more singles on that week's Hot 100, including "I Saw Her Standing There" at No. 31, "From Me to You" at No. 41, and "Do You Want to Know a Secret" at No. 46.
The Beatles' record label didn't flood the market with content to meet high demand. Rather, it's part of the dark side of the 1960s music industry that multiple music companies all issued Beatles materials at around the same time. Capitol Records shopped "Can't Buy Me Love" even though its previous No. 1, "I Want to Hold Your Hand," continued to thrill audiences. Other, smaller labels exercised their own agreements to release earlier Beatles recordings. "Twist and Shout" was on Tollie, "She Loves You" was issued on Swan, and "Please Please Me" came out on Vee-Jay. All those singles happened to find success at exactly the same time, creating that weird and magical feat where one band took over the Top 5.