The Beatles Achieved This Unbelievable Milestone In 1964 At The Height Of Their Fame

On April 4, 1964, the five biggest hits in the U.S. were Beatles songs: "Can't Buy Me Love" at No. 1, "Twist and Shout" at No. 2, "She Loves You" at No. 3, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" at No. 4, and "Please Please Me" at No. 5. Being a Beatles fan in the 1960s meant having lots of options, because the group landed seven more singles on that week's Hot 100, including "I Saw Her Standing There" at No. 31, "From Me to You" at No. 41, and "Do You Want to Know a Secret" at No. 46.

The Beatles' record label didn't flood the market with content to meet high demand. Rather, it's part of the dark side of the 1960s music industry that multiple music companies all issued Beatles materials at around the same time. Capitol Records shopped "Can't Buy Me Love" even though its previous No. 1, "I Want to Hold Your Hand," continued to thrill audiences. Other, smaller labels exercised their own agreements to release earlier Beatles recordings. "Twist and Shout" was on Tollie, "She Loves You" was issued on Swan, and "Please Please Me" came out on Vee-Jay. All those singles happened to find success at exactly the same time, creating that weird and magical feat where one band took over the Top 5.