The Eagles Dominated The '70s With Ease — These 5 No. 1 Hits Are Proof

When the Eagles broke up in 1980, the band closed the door on a decade that had seen them transform from brash young upstarts to one of the biggest rock acts on the planet. Blending country and rock with soulful harmonies, the group racked up an enviable string of five No. 1 hits, spanning from 1975 to 1979.

In the decades since then, the band's popularity has continued to endure. It speaks volumes that the Eagles' "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" collection, released in 1976, holds the crown as the top-selling album in U.S. music history, the first LP to ever exceed sales of 40 million units.

Of course, the saga of the Eagles didn't end in 1980; the band got back together in 1994 for their "Hell Freezes Over" album and massively lucrative tour. And even after the tragic death of Glenn Frey in 2016, the group remained active, back on the road in 2026 for one last tour before packing it in. Yet it's undeniable that their finest work came decades earlier, when the Eagles dominated the '70s with ease — and these five No. 1 hits are proof.